<p>Step into luxury with this stunning 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE Dynamic, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek SUV boasts a striking white exterior and a captivating red interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, this Evoque delivers a smooth and exhilarating driving experience. This well-maintained vehicle has 150,000km on the odometer, but it still drives like new.</p><p>Prepare to be pampered with the Evoques comprehensive suite of features. Indulge in the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and a power trunk that makes loading and unloading a breeze. Stay connected and entertained with the integrated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and a comprehensive suite of airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is more than just a vehicle; its a statement. Experience the luxury, performance, and advanced technology of this exceptional SUV. Visit Royalty Motors today and discover your next adventure. </p><p><br />At Royalty Motors, we are dedicated to helping our customers find the perfect vehicle while ensuring they receive everything they need. As an AMVIC Certified Dealership, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency. We also offer financing options to make your purchase easier, along with extended warranty packages for added peace of mind. Please note, the listed price does not include GST.</p>

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

150,000 KM

$29,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

5 Door HSE Dynamic

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

5 Door HSE Dynamic

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

