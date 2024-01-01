$29,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
5 Door HSE Dynamic
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury with this stunning 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE Dynamic, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek SUV boasts a striking white exterior and a captivating red interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, this Evoque delivers a smooth and exhilarating driving experience. This well-maintained vehicle has 150,000km on the odometer, but it still drives like new.
Prepare to be pampered with the Evoque's comprehensive suite of features. Indulge in the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and a power trunk that makes loading and unloading a breeze. Stay connected and entertained with the integrated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and a comprehensive suite of airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.
This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. Experience the luxury, performance, and advanced technology of this exceptional SUV. Visit Royalty Motors today and discover your next adventure.
At Royalty Motors, we are dedicated to helping our customers find the perfect vehicle while ensuring they receive everything they need. As an AMVIC Certified Dealership, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency. We also offer financing options to make your purchase easier, along with extended warranty packages for added peace of mind. Please note, the listed price does not include GST.
Vehicle Features
Royalty Motors
