$19,990+ GST
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC | Premium Package
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC | Premium Package
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$19,990
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Car Zone is thrilled to present this elegant 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC! This sleek white SUV, with its timeless black interior, is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. With just 133,020 km on the odometer, this GLA has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its responsive 2L I4 Turbo engine provides an exhilarating driving experience, while the all-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it ideal for navigating Canadian roads.
This GLA 250 4MATIC isn't just about performance; it's designed to impress. The GLA's sporty yet refined design is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin crafted with premium materials. The GLA 250 4MATIC offers the perfect combination of everyday usability and premium features, making every journey a pleasure.
Here are a few features that make this GLA stand out:
- Turbocharged Power: Experience thrilling acceleration and responsive performance from the 2L Turbo engine.
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Sleek Styling: Make a statement with the GLA's dynamic and eye-catching design.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and refined cabin crafted with premium materials.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call or Come on Down to Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
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