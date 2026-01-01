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<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Car Zone is thrilled to present this elegant 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC! This sleek white SUV, with its timeless black interior, is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. With just 133,020 km on the odometer, this GLA has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its responsive 2L I4 Turbo engine provides an exhilarating driving experience, while the all-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it ideal for navigating Canadian roads.</p><p>This GLA 250 4MATIC isnt just about performance; its designed to impress. The GLAs sporty yet refined design is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin crafted with premium materials. The GLA 250 4MATIC offers the perfect combination of everyday usability and premium features, making every journey a pleasure.</p><p>Here are a few features that make this GLA stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Power:</strong> Experience thrilling acceleration and responsive performance from the 2L Turbo engine.</li><li><strong>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.</li><li><strong>Sleek Styling:</strong> Make a statement with the GLAs dynamic and eye-catching design.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and refined cabin crafted with premium materials.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call or Come on Down to Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome.<a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/financing/> </a><strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/financing/>APPLY NOW</a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/><strong>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

133,020 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ GST
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC | Premium Package

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2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC | Premium Package

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ GST

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Used
133,020KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Car Zone is thrilled to present this elegant 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC! This sleek white SUV, with its timeless black interior, is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. With just 133,020 km on the odometer, this GLA has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its responsive 2L I4 Turbo engine provides an exhilarating driving experience, while the all-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it ideal for navigating Canadian roads.

This GLA 250 4MATIC isn't just about performance; it's designed to impress. The GLA's sporty yet refined design is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin crafted with premium materials. The GLA 250 4MATIC offers the perfect combination of everyday usability and premium features, making every journey a pleasure.

Here are a few features that make this GLA stand out:

  • Turbocharged Power: Experience thrilling acceleration and responsive performance from the 2L Turbo engine.
  • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Sleek Styling: Make a statement with the GLA's dynamic and eye-catching design.
  • Luxurious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and refined cabin crafted with premium materials.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call or Come on Down to Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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$19,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA