2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 3 2 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10038546

10038546 Stock #: GTW0081

GTW0081 VIN: 4JGDF6EE7JB077733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 103,329 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.