<div>2018 NISSAN ALTIMA S WITH 104948 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!</div>

2018 Nissan Altima

104,948 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S BACKUP CAMERA REMOTE START HEATED SEATS

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S BACKUP CAMERA REMOTE START HEATED SEATS

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,948KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP7JC273435

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 104,948 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 NISSAN ALTIMA S WITH 104948 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!

Front Wheel Drive,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Bluetooth Connection,Power Steering,Keyless Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Trip Computer,Auxiliary Audio Input,Power Driver Seat,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Heated Front Seat(s)

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2018 Nissan Altima