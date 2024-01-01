$16,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 S BACKUP CAMERA REMOTE START HEATED SEATS
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 S BACKUP CAMERA REMOTE START HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,948KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4AL3AP7JC273435
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 104,948 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 NISSAN ALTIMA S WITH 104948 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Bluetooth Connection,Power Steering,Keyless Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Trip Computer,Auxiliary Audio Input,Power Driver Seat,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Heated Front Seat(s),Pass-Thr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus AUTO PILOT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 111,036 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF 111,436 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan RED INTERIOR NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF 57,921 KM $39,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Call Dealer
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2018 Nissan Altima