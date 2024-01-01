Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 9.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 10823 - LOT #: 725 - RESERVE PRICE: $15,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2018 Nissan Micra

41,183 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Micra

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11142772
  2. 11142772
  3. 11142772
  4. 11142772
  5. 11142772
  6. 11142772
  7. 11142772
  8. 11142772
  9. 11142772
  10. 11142772
  11. 11142772
  12. 11142772
  13. 11142772
  14. 11142772
  15. 11142772
  16. 11142772
  17. 11142772
  18. 11142772
  19. 11142772
  20. 11142772
  21. 11142772
  22. 11142772
  23. 11142772
  24. 11142772
  25. 11142772
  26. 11142772
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,183KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP0JL264120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10823
  • Mileage 41,183 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 9.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 10823 - LOT #: 725 - RESERVE PRICE: $15,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 119,509 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Pathfinder S 62,449 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Rogue S 92,502 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Micra