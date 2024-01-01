$31,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST
2018 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT6JS188852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 125,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2018 RAM 1500