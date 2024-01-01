Menu
This TOP MODEL Toyota Camry XSE comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power leather seats, Blind Spot Detection system, keyless entry with push start ignition, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIAGTION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium JBL sound system, PANORAMIC ROOF, sport-tuned suspension, automatic LED headlights, front & rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance and mitigation, Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and much more!!!

2018 Toyota Camry

79,373 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

XSE w/ V6 / LETAHER / PANORAMIC ROOF

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE w/ V6 / LETAHER / PANORAMIC ROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,373KM
Used
VIN 4T1BZ1HK6JU001461

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Stock # 20434
  Mileage 79,373 KM

This TOP MODEL Toyota Camry XSE comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power leather seats, Blind Spot Detection system, keyless entry with push start ignition, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIAGTION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium JBL sound system, PANORAMIC ROOF, sport-tuned suspension, automatic LED headlights, front & rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance and mitigation, Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and much more!!!

Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Wheel Locks, Sun/Moonroof, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Temporary Spare Tire, Front Wheel Drive, Generic Sun/Moonroof, ABS, Variable Speed Inter...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Toyota Camry