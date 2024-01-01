Menu
OPTIONS: Back up Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, Sunroof, Half Leather, Lane Assist, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Power tail gate, Heated Steering Wheel, All weather mats and much more!

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE offers a perfect blend of versatility, reliability, and practicality in the compact SUV segment, making it an ideal choice for families and commuters alike. Powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable engine, the RAV4 XLE delivers smooth and responsive performance suitable for various driving conditions. Its stylish exterior design features Toyotas signature grille, sleek lines, and available LED headlights, projecting a modern and dynamic appearance. Inside, the RAV4 XLE provides a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for up to five passengers and a range of modern amenities, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Equipped with Toyotas renowned safety features and driver assistance technologies, the 2018 RAV4 XLE ensures peace of mind on every journey. With its blend of practicality, reliability, and advanced features, the Toyota RAV4 XLE remains a top choice in the competitive compact SUV segment.

120,720 KM

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV0JW841134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,720 KM

Vehicle Description

OPTIONS: Back up Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, Sunroof, Half Leather, Lane Assist, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Power tail gate, Heated Steering Wheel, All weather mats and much more!

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE offers a perfect blend of versatility, reliability, and practicality in the compact SUV segment, making it an ideal choice for families and commuters alike. Powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable engine, the RAV4 XLE delivers smooth and responsive performance suitable for various driving conditions. Its stylish exterior design features Toyota's signature grille, sleek lines, and available LED headlights, projecting a modern and dynamic appearance. Inside, the RAV4 XLE provides a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for up to five passengers and a range of modern amenities, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Equipped with Toyota's renowned safety features and driver assistance technologies, the 2018 RAV4 XLE ensures peace of mind on every journey. With its blend of practicality, reliability, and advanced features, the Toyota RAV4 XLE remains a top choice in the competitive compact SUV segment.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

