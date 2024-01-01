$28,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE-AWD-BLINDSPOT MONITORING-BACK UP CAM-SUNROOF
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,720 KM
Vehicle Description
OPTIONS: Back up Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, Sunroof, Half Leather, Lane Assist, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Power tail gate, Heated Steering Wheel, All weather mats and much more!
The 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE offers a perfect blend of versatility, reliability, and practicality in the compact SUV segment, making it an ideal choice for families and commuters alike. Powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable engine, the RAV4 XLE delivers smooth and responsive performance suitable for various driving conditions. Its stylish exterior design features Toyota's signature grille, sleek lines, and available LED headlights, projecting a modern and dynamic appearance. Inside, the RAV4 XLE provides a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for up to five passengers and a range of modern amenities, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Equipped with Toyota's renowned safety features and driver assistance technologies, the 2018 RAV4 XLE ensures peace of mind on every journey. With its blend of practicality, reliability, and advanced features, the Toyota RAV4 XLE remains a top choice in the competitive compact SUV segment.
