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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44591 <br/>Lot #: 967 <br/>Reserve Price: $13,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Toyota Sienna

327,091 KM

Details Description

$13,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14459533.823896922?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25741

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$13,500

+ GST

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Used
327,091KM
VIN 5TDJZ3DC8JS207900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 44591
  • Mileage 327,091 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44591
Lot #: 967
Reserve Price: $13,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$13,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Toyota Sienna