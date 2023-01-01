Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

111,540 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 7 PASSENGER 360 BACKUP CAMERA NAVI SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 7 PASSENGER 360 BACKUP CAMERA NAVI SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 10325250
  2. 10325250
  3. 10325250
  4. 10325250
  5. 10325250
  6. 10325250
  7. 10325250
  8. 10325250
  9. 10325250
  10. 10325250
  11. 10325250
  12. 10325250
  13. 10325250
  14. 10325250
  15. 10325250
  16. 10325250
  17. 10325250
  18. 10325250
  19. 10325250
  20. 10325250
  21. 10325250
  22. 10325250
  23. 10325250
  24. 10325250
  25. 10325250
  26. 10325250
  27. 10325250
  28. 10325250
  29. 10325250
  30. 10325250
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325250
  • Stock #: 067511
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX6JM067511

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 111,540 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN HIGHLINE 4MOTION WITH 111540 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PANAROMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, SEATS, FENDER SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVE MODES, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDRIOD AUTO AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Traction Control,Heated Mirrors,MP3 Player,CD Player,Satellite Radio,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Driver Vanity Mirror,Power Windows,Multi-Zone A/C,Variable Speed Inter...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 111,540 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota C-HR LIM...
 70,980 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW 3 Series 32...
 126,139 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory