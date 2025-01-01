Menu
2019 FORD ECOSPORT SE WITH 114146 KMS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REAR PARK AID, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED EATS FRONT, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

2019 Ford EcoSport

114,146 KM

Details

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport

SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY

12130737

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,146KM
VIN MAJ3S2GE7KC278468

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 114,146 KM

2019 FORD ECOSPORT SE WITH 114146 KMS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REAR PARK AID, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED EATS FRONT, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD),Turbocharged,Sun/Moonroof,Power Mirror(s),Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear All-Season,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Door Locks,Rear Defrost,Aluminu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2019 Ford EcoSport