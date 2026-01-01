$28,990+ GST
2019 Honda CR-V
LX | Turbo | Real Time AWD
2019 Honda CR-V
LX | Turbo | Real Time AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$28,990
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatile and capable 2019 Honda CR-V LX, a stylish black-on-black SUV perfect for any Canadian adventure. With a robust 1.5L I4 Turbo engine paired with Honda's renowned Real Time All-Wheel Drive system, this CR-V is engineered to tackle diverse road conditions with confidence, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring B.C.'s backroads. Its practical 4-door SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and weekend warriors alike. This well-maintained CR-V has 71,905 km on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich vehicle from Car Zone.
Here are five features that make this 2019 Honda CR-V LX truly stand out:
- Turbocharged Power: Experience an exhilarating and efficient drive thanks to the responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering impressive performance without compromising on fuel economy.
- Real Time All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather with confidence. Honda's intelligent AWD system seamlessly distributes power to all four wheels, providing superior traction and stability on snow, ice, and wet roads.
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with a sophisticated all-black exterior, complemented by a comfortable and stylish black interior that exudes understated elegance.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV utility, offering a spacious cabin and flexible cargo space for all your gear and adventures.
- Proven Honda Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're investing in Honda's legendary reputation for dependability and longevity, a hallmark of every vehicle on our lot at Car Zone.
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Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
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