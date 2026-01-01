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<p>Discover the versatile and capable 2019 Honda CR-V LX, a stylish black-on-black SUV perfect for any Canadian adventure. With a robust 1.5L I4 Turbo engine paired with Hondas renowned Real Time All-Wheel Drive system, this CR-V is engineered to tackle diverse road conditions with confidence, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring B.C.s backroads. Its practical 4-door SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and weekend warriors alike. This well-maintained CR-V has 71,905 km on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich vehicle from Car Zone.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2019 Honda CR-V LX truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Power:</strong> Experience an exhilarating and efficient drive thanks to the responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering impressive performance without compromising on fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Real Time All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather with confidence. Hondas intelligent AWD system seamlessly distributes power to all four wheels, providing superior traction and stability on snow, ice, and wet roads.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Turn heads with a sophisticated all-black exterior, complemented by a comfortable and stylish black interior that exudes understated elegance.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV utility, offering a spacious cabin and flexible cargo space for all your gear and adventures.</li><li><strong>Proven Honda Reliability:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre investing in Hondas legendary reputation for dependability and longevity, a hallmark of every vehicle on our lot at Car Zone.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.calgary.ca/finance>APPLY NOW</a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/><strong>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2019 Honda CR-V

71,905 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ GST
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

LX | Turbo | Real Time AWD

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14093985.811057425?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2019 Honda CR-V

LX | Turbo | Real Time AWD

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ GST

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Used
71,905KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatile and capable 2019 Honda CR-V LX, a stylish black-on-black SUV perfect for any Canadian adventure. With a robust 1.5L I4 Turbo engine paired with Honda's renowned Real Time All-Wheel Drive system, this CR-V is engineered to tackle diverse road conditions with confidence, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring B.C.'s backroads. Its practical 4-door SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and weekend warriors alike. This well-maintained CR-V has 71,905 km on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich vehicle from Car Zone.

Here are five features that make this 2019 Honda CR-V LX truly stand out:

  • Turbocharged Power: Experience an exhilarating and efficient drive thanks to the responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering impressive performance without compromising on fuel economy.
  • Real Time All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather with confidence. Honda's intelligent AWD system seamlessly distributes power to all four wheels, providing superior traction and stability on snow, ice, and wet roads.
  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with a sophisticated all-black exterior, complemented by a comfortable and stylish black interior that exudes understated elegance.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV utility, offering a spacious cabin and flexible cargo space for all your gear and adventures.
  • Proven Honda Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're investing in Honda's legendary reputation for dependability and longevity, a hallmark of every vehicle on our lot at Car Zone.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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403-248-0245

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$28,990

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Car Zone

403-248-0245

2019 Honda CR-V