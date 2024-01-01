Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>The 2019 Jeep Cherokee North is a versatile and stylish compact SUV that combines rugged capability with modern features and comfort. It is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance. The Cherokee North features a bold exterior with a distinctive seven-slot grille, LED headlights, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Inside, it offers a well-equipped cabin with premium cloth seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. With flexible cargo space, Jeep’s Selec-Terrain® traction management system, and essential safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and hill-start assist, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee North is an excellent choice for those seeking a capable and comfortable SUV for both urban driving and outdoor adventures.</p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

162,321 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,321KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB7KD279197

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,321 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee North is a versatile and stylish compact SUV that combines rugged capability with modern features and comfort. It is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance. The Cherokee North features a bold exterior with a distinctive seven-slot grille, LED headlights, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Inside, it offers a well-equipped cabin with premium cloth seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. With flexible cargo space, Jeep’s Selec-Terrain® traction management system, and essential safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and hill-start assist, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee North is an excellent choice for those seeking a capable and comfortable SUV for both urban driving and outdoor adventures.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2019 Jeep Cherokee