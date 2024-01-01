$19,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4X4
2019 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4X4
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,321 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee North is a versatile and stylish compact SUV that combines rugged capability with modern features and comfort. It is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance. The Cherokee North features a bold exterior with a distinctive seven-slot grille, LED headlights, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Inside, it offers a well-equipped cabin with premium cloth seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. With flexible cargo space, Jeep’s Selec-Terrain® traction management system, and essential safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and hill-start assist, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee North is an excellent choice for those seeking a capable and comfortable SUV for both urban driving and outdoor adventures.
Vehicle Features
