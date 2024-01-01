Menu
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in.</span></p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Your 2019 Nissan Rogues trim level is AWD SV. Take things even further with this Nissan Rogue SV AWD, with an automatic full-time all-wheel-drive system, permanent locking hubs, power-adjustable heated comfort front seats with lumbar support, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with intelligent high beams, front fog lights and daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push-button and remote start, unique metal-look interior trim accents, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation.</span></p><p> </p><p>*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***</p><p>APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA</p><p>INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS<br /><br />All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. </p><p> </p><p>FAST APPROVALS </p>

2019 Nissan Rogue

119,988 KM

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SV-AWD-Back up Cam-Remote Start-Heated Seats

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV-AWD-Back up Cam-Remote Start-Heated Seats

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

119,988KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3KC742239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2019 Nissan Rogue