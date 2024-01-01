$23,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV-AWD-Back up Cam-Remote Start-Heated Seats
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
$23,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in.
Your 2019 Nissan Rogue's trim level is AWD SV. Take things even further with this Nissan Rogue SV AWD, with an automatic full-time all-wheel-drive system, permanent locking hubs, power-adjustable heated comfort front seats with lumbar support, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with intelligent high beams, front fog lights and daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push-button and remote start, unique metal-look interior trim accents, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation.
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179.
FAST APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
