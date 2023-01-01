$34,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 6 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BCAMERA BLUETOOTH
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 6 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BCAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
128,218KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LG6KS724451
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 128,218 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB WITH 128218 KMS, 6 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, REMOTE START, 4WD MODE, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
DELMONICO RED PEARLCOAT,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4x4 Flat Black Badge B...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2021 Genesis G70 3.3T Prestige AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 69,036 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive TAN INTERIOR M PKG NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 33,516 KM $64,988 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 LIMITED NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS 126,055 KM $28,488 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
Call Dealer
403-770-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2019 RAM 1500 Classic