<div>2019 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS WITH 118487 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!</div>

2019 Tesla Model 3

118,487 KM

Details

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3

NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

2019 Tesla Model 3

NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

118,487KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4KF407734

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 118,487 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS WITH 118487 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering,Brake Assist,Rear Wheel Drive,ABS,Electric Motor,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Dual Moonroof,Lane Departure Warning,Traction Control,Power Windows,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Power Windows,Automatic Highbeams,Floor Mats,Lane Keepi...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Tesla Model 3