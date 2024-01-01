$29,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF
2019 Tesla Model 3
NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
118,487KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4KF407734
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 118,487 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS WITH 118487 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering,Brake Assist,Rear Wheel Drive,ABS,Electric Motor,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Dual Moonroof,Lane Departure Warning,Traction Control,Power Windows,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Power Windows,Automatic Highbeams,Floor Mats,Lane Keepi...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2019 Tesla Model 3