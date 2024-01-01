Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota 4Runner

116,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11105425
  2. 11105425
  3. 11105425
  4. 11105425
  5. 11105425
  6. 11105425
  7. 11105425
  8. 11105425
  9. 11105425
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR1K5620753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 116,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 76,389 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Honda Civic Sport 98,835 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota 4Runner