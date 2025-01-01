Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><div>2019 TOYOTA CAMRY LE WITH 136241KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT, POWER WINDOWS, LOCK SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div></div>

2019 Toyota Camry

136,241 KM

Details Description Features

$23,488

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Camry

LE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
13053617

2019 Toyota Camry

LE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 13053617
  2. 13053617
  3. 13053617
  4. 13053617
  5. 13053617
  6. 13053617
  7. 13053617
  8. 13053617
  9. 13053617
  10. 13053617
  11. 13053617
  12. 13053617
  13. 13053617
  14. 13053617
  15. 13053617
  16. 13053617
  17. 13053617
  18. 13053617
  19. 13053617
  20. 13053617
Contact Seller

$23,488

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,241KM
VIN 4T1B11HK9KU803950

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 136,241 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 TOYOTA CAMRY LE WITH 136241KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT, POWER WINDOWS, LOCK SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Brake Assist,ABS,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Front Wheel Drive,Steel Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Front Performance,Wheel Covers,Tires - Rear All-Season,Tires - Front All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Traction Contr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC AWD NAVI 360 CAMERA PANOROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC AWD NAVI 360 CAMERA PANOROOF 124,205 KM $24,988 + GST
Used 2020 Nissan NV 2500 Cargo SV 3500 HIGH ROOF V8 BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan NV 2500 Cargo SV 3500 HIGH ROOF V8 BACKUP CAMERA 153,302 KM $23,988 + GST
Used 2018 Infiniti Q50 RED SPORT AWD 3.0T for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Infiniti Q50 RED SPORT AWD 3.0T 85,483 KM $26,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,488

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Toyota Camry