$23,488+ GST
2019 Toyota Camry
LE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
2019 Toyota Camry
LE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$23,488
+ GST
Used
136,241KM
VIN 4T1B11HK9KU803950
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 136,241 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 TOYOTA CAMRY LE WITH 136241KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT, POWER WINDOWS, LOCK SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Brake Assist,ABS,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Front Wheel Drive,Steel Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Front Performance,Wheel Covers,Tires - Rear All-Season,Tires - Front All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Traction Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2019 Toyota Camry