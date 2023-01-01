$19,988+ tax & licensing
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
GT Motor Sports South
587-432-3333
2019 Yamaha YZF-R1
2019 Yamaha YZF-R1
1000CC | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
9,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9603421
- Stock #: GTP1113
- VIN: JYARN39N3KA001113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 9,972 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Traction Control
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Available
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4