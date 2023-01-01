2019 Yamaha YZF-R1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988 + taxes & licensing 9 , 9 7 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9603421

9603421 Stock #: GTP1113

GTP1113 VIN: JYARN39N3KA001113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 9,972 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Push Button Start Interior Security System Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Safety Traction Control Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.