2019 Yamaha YZF-R1

9,972 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

1000CC | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

9,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9603421
  • Stock #: GTP1113
  • VIN: JYARN39N3KA001113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Traction Control
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

