$CALL+ GST
2020 Buick Envision
Premium II
2020 Buick Envision
Premium II
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Buick Envision Premium II. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121.9 engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000 rpm). (STD), Wireless Charging, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960