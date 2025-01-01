Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2020 Buick Envision Premium II. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121.9 engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000 rpm). (STD), Wireless Charging, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19 (48.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2020 Buick Envision

146,642 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Buick Envision

Premium II

Watch This Vehicle
13148869

2020 Buick Envision

Premium II

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,642KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFX4SX7LD143174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2020 Buick Envision Premium II. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121.9 engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000 rpm). (STD), Wireless Charging, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000 rpm). (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Escape SE 224,124 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 147 for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 147 105,098 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2023 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 GMC Yukon Denali 65,201 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2020 Buick Envision