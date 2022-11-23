Menu
2020 Ford F-150

67,238 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

67,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9334729
  • Stock #: 22333A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Come see this 2020 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, and Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

