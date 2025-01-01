Menu
This 2020 Ford Fusion offers a perfect balance of style, comfort, and efficiency, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and long trips. With its sleek design, smooth performance, and advanced safety features, it delivers a refined driving experience thats both practical and enjoyable.

All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)

2020 Ford Fusion

45,009 KM

$24,988

+ GST
2020 Ford Fusion

SE

13068385

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$24,988

+ GST

Used
45,009KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD6LR157524

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,009 KM

This 2020 Ford Fusion offers a perfect balance of style, comfort, and efficiency, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and long trips. With its sleek design, smooth performance, and advanced safety features, it delivers a refined driving experience thats both practical and enjoyable.


  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)



GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$24,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2020 Ford Fusion