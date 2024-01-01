Menu
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p><p> </p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p> </p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p> </p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p> </p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p> </p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p> </p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p> </p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p> </p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p> </p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p> </p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p><p> </p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=O7YU22V8uvGv7OOxitSI%2B3zzF368DoQh</p><p> </p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p> </p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p> </p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p><p> </p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2020 Ford Transit Connect

199,324 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XL w SLIDING DOOR | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XL w SLIDING DOOR | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

199,324KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7V2XL1474818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 199,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2017 Porsche Macan AWD | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Porsche Macan AWD | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | $0 DOWN 101,330 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN 129,935 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | LOW KMS | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Nissan Kicks SV | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | LOW KMS | $0 DOWN 33,088 KM $22,988 + tax & lic

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2020 Ford Transit Connect