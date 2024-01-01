Menu
This ONE OWNERR ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, Hyundais Bluelink, heated black leather seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, parking camera, proximity key with push start ignition, 60/40 split folding rear seats, power SUNROOF, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and much more!!!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

139,137 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

2020 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

139,137KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF9LU905444

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20562
  • Mileage 139,137 KM

This ONE OWNERR ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, Hyundai's Bluelink, heated black leather seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, parking camera, proximity key with push start ignition, 60/40 split folding rear seats, power SUNROOF, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and much more!!!

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, FIERY RED, Front Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Satellite Radio, Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Running Lights, Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Automat...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Hyundai Elantra