2020 Hyundai KONA

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 3 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10618905

10618905 Stock #: 20388

20388 VIN: KM8K3CA56LU530896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pulse Red w/Phantom Black Roof

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20388

Mileage 43,389 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, PULSE RED W/PHANTOM BLACK ROOF, Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Turbocharged, ABS, Power Door Locks...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.