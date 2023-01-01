Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

43,389 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

TREND w/ AWD / LOW KMS / TURBOCHARGED

2020 Hyundai KONA

TREND w/ AWD / LOW KMS / TURBOCHARGED

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,389KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10618905
  Stock #: 20388
  VIN: KM8K3CA56LU530896

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pulse Red w/Phantom Black Roof
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20388
  Mileage 43,389 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona TREND comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering, 18-inch alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, heated steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, 60/40 split folding rear seats, selectable drive modes and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, PULSE RED W/PHANTOM BLACK ROOF, Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Turbocharged, ABS, Power Door Locks...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

