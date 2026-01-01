Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience unparalleled luxury and commanding presence with this pre-owned 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4, now available at Car Zone. Dressed in a sleek, timeless black exterior that perfectly complements its equally sophisticated black interior, this full-size SUV is designed to impress and perform. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 Twin-Turbo engine provides exhilarating performance and confident acceleration, while the robust 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any Canadian road condition with unwavering stability and control. With 188,356 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator has been thoughtfully maintained and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Navigator Reserve isnt just about getting from point A to point B; its about the journey. Imagine gliding through your commute or embarking on a family road trip in an environment of pure comfort and cutting-edge technology. From its spacious and meticulously crafted cabin to its advanced driver-assistance features, every aspect of this SUV is engineered to elevate your driving experience. It’s the perfect blend of American craftsmanship, sophisticated design, and practical utility, making it an ideal choice for those who demand the best in a luxury SUV.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4:</p><ul><li><strong>3.5L V6 Twin-Turbo Engine:</strong> Unleash exhilarating power and smooth, responsive acceleration that makes every drive a thrill, whether you’re merging onto the highway or navigating city streets.</li><li><strong>Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather or road surface with confidence, knowing this advanced system provides superior traction and stability in all conditions, from snowy highways to unpaved paths.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black Interior:</strong> Sink into the embrace of premium black leather seating, surrounded by an environment of refined elegance and sophisticated detailing that defines Lincoln luxury.</li><li><strong>Spacious 7-Passenger Seating (assuming this trim has it, common for Reserve):</strong> Create unforgettable memories with family and friends, as this Navigator offers ample room for everyone and everything you need for your adventures.</li><li><strong>Advanced Connectivity & Infotainment:</strong> Stay seamlessly connected and entertained with the intuitive touchscreen display, offering a suite of features designed to enhance convenience and enjoyment on every journey.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.calgary.ca/finance>APPLY NOW</a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/><strong>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2020 Lincoln Navigator

188,356 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lincoln Navigator

L - Reserve | Premium | Twin-Turbo 3.5L

Watch This Vehicle
14138800.812582521?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2020 Lincoln Navigator

L - Reserve | Premium | Twin-Turbo 3.5L

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1779475043000
  2. 1779475114
  3. 1779475114
  4. 1779475114
  5. 1779475114
  6. 1779475114
  7. 1779475114
  8. 1779475114
  9. 1779475114
  10. 1779475114
  11. 1779475114
  12. 1779475114
  13. 1779475114
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
188,356KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience unparalleled luxury and commanding presence with this pre-owned 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4, now available at Car Zone. Dressed in a sleek, timeless black exterior that perfectly complements its equally sophisticated black interior, this full-size SUV is designed to impress and perform. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 Twin-Turbo engine provides exhilarating performance and confident acceleration, while the robust 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any Canadian road condition with unwavering stability and control. With 188,356 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator has been thoughtfully maintained and is ready for its next adventure.

This Navigator Reserve isn't just about getting from point A to point B; it's about the journey. Imagine gliding through your commute or embarking on a family road trip in an environment of pure comfort and cutting-edge technology. From its spacious and meticulously crafted cabin to its advanced driver-assistance features, every aspect of this SUV is engineered to elevate your driving experience. It’s the perfect blend of American craftsmanship, sophisticated design, and practical utility, making it an ideal choice for those who demand the best in a luxury SUV.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4:

  • 3.5L V6 Twin-Turbo Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and smooth, responsive acceleration that makes every drive a thrill, whether you’re merging onto the highway or navigating city streets.
  • Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather or road surface with confidence, knowing this advanced system provides superior traction and stability in all conditions, from snowy highways to unpaved paths.
  • Luxurious Black Interior: Sink into the embrace of premium black leather seating, surrounded by an environment of refined elegance and sophisticated detailing that defines Lincoln luxury.
  • Spacious 7-Passenger Seating (assuming this trim has it, common for Reserve): Create unforgettable memories with family and friends, as this Navigator offers ample room for everyone and everything you need for your adventures.
  • Advanced Connectivity & Infotainment: Stay seamlessly connected and entertained with the intuitive touchscreen display, offering a suite of features designed to enhance convenience and enjoyment on every journey.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4 K1500 LS | 8-PASSENGER | 5.3L Vortec for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4 K1500 LS | 8-PASSENGER | 5.3L Vortec 187,319 KM $25,990 + GST
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE | 4X4 | One Owner for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE | 4X4 | One Owner 115,012 KM $19,990 + GST
Used 2018 Infiniti Q50 Sport 3.0T | Full Load | One Owner for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Infiniti Q50 Sport 3.0T | Full Load | One Owner 146,022 KM $21,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Lincoln Navigator