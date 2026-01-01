$36,990+ GST
2020 Lincoln Navigator
L - Reserve | Premium | Twin-Turbo 3.5L
2020 Lincoln Navigator
L - Reserve | Premium | Twin-Turbo 3.5L
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$36,990
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience unparalleled luxury and commanding presence with this pre-owned 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4, now available at Car Zone. Dressed in a sleek, timeless black exterior that perfectly complements its equally sophisticated black interior, this full-size SUV is designed to impress and perform. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 Twin-Turbo engine provides exhilarating performance and confident acceleration, while the robust 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any Canadian road condition with unwavering stability and control. With 188,356 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator has been thoughtfully maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
This Navigator Reserve isn't just about getting from point A to point B; it's about the journey. Imagine gliding through your commute or embarking on a family road trip in an environment of pure comfort and cutting-edge technology. From its spacious and meticulously crafted cabin to its advanced driver-assistance features, every aspect of this SUV is engineered to elevate your driving experience. It’s the perfect blend of American craftsmanship, sophisticated design, and practical utility, making it an ideal choice for those who demand the best in a luxury SUV.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4:
- 3.5L V6 Twin-Turbo Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and smooth, responsive acceleration that makes every drive a thrill, whether you’re merging onto the highway or navigating city streets.
- Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather or road surface with confidence, knowing this advanced system provides superior traction and stability in all conditions, from snowy highways to unpaved paths.
- Luxurious Black Interior: Sink into the embrace of premium black leather seating, surrounded by an environment of refined elegance and sophisticated detailing that defines Lincoln luxury.
- Spacious 7-Passenger Seating (assuming this trim has it, common for Reserve): Create unforgettable memories with family and friends, as this Navigator offers ample room for everyone and everything you need for your adventures.
- Advanced Connectivity & Infotainment: Stay seamlessly connected and entertained with the intuitive touchscreen display, offering a suite of features designed to enhance convenience and enjoyment on every journey.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-248-0245