This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Murano SL comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL HWEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated power leather seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, LED fog lights, LED headlights, NAVIGATION system, premium 11-speaker BOSE sound system, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, automatic emergency braking, PANORAMIC ROOF, keyless entry with push start ignition, intelligent forward collision warning, Bluetooth connectivity, lane departure warning, high beam assist, factory remote starter and much more!!!

2020 Nissan Murano

64,315 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano

SL w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / AWD

2020 Nissan Murano

SL w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / AWD

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,315KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2CS9LN115475

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20501
  • Mileage 64,315 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Murano SL comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL HWEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated power leather seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, LED fog lights, LED headlights, NAVIGATION system, premium 11-speaker BOSE sound system, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, automatic emergency braking, PANORAMIC ROOF, keyless entry with push start ignition, intelligent forward collision warning, Bluetooth connectivity, lane departure warning, high beam assist, factory remote starter and much more!!!

Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Panoramic Roof, Fog Lamps, Tires - Front Performance, Power Mirror(s), Generic Sun/Moonroof, Automatic Highbeams, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Heate...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Nissan Murano