2020 Nissan Rogue
SL LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA PANOROOF
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
Used
168,268KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC755941
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 168,268 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 NISSAN ROGUE SL WITH 168268 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Front Side Air Bag,Intermittent Wipers,Climate Control,Panoramic Roof,Driver Air Bag,Brake Assist,Daytime Running Lights,Temporary Spare Tire,Mirror Memory,Remote Trunk Release,Premium Sound System,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
