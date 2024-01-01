Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2020 NISSAN ROGUE SL WITH 168268 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!</div>

2020 Nissan Rogue

168,268 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA PANOROOF

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 11828051
  2. 11828051
  3. 11828051
  4. 11828051
  5. 11828051
  6. 11828051
  7. 11828051
  8. 11828051
  9. 11828051
  10. 11828051
  11. 11828051
  12. 11828051
  13. 11828051
  14. 11828051
  15. 11828051
  16. 11828051
  17. 11828051
  18. 11828051
  19. 11828051
  20. 11828051
  21. 11828051
  22. 11828051
  23. 11828051
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,268KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC755941

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 168,268 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 NISSAN ROGUE SL WITH 168268 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Front Side Air Bag,Intermittent Wipers,Climate Control,Panoramic Roof,Driver Air Bag,Brake Assist,Daytime Running Lights,Temporary Spare Tire,Mirror Memory,Remote Trunk Release,Premium Sound System,Driver Illuminated Vani...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus AUTO PILOT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus AUTO PILOT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 111,036 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF 111,436 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan RED INTERIOR NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Porsche Macan RED INTERIOR NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF 57,921 KM $39,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue