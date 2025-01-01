Menu
For sale is a 2020 Nissan Sentra SV in striking red with a sleek black interior. This well-maintained sedan features low kilometers, ensuring its excellent condition and longevity. Equipped with advanced technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, the Sentra offers both comfort and convenience. The vehicle also boasts modern safety features such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. With its efficient fuel economy and stylish design, this Nissan Sentra SV is an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable, practical, and attractive vehicle.

2020 Nissan Sentra

79,000 KM

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV8LY204451

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

For sale is a 2020 Nissan Sentra SV in striking red with a sleek black interior. This well-maintained sedan features low kilometers, ensuring its excellent condition and longevity. Equipped with advanced technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, the Sentra offers both comfort and convenience. The vehicle also boasts modern safety features such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. With its efficient fuel economy and stylish design, this Nissan Sentra SV is an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable, practical, and attractive vehicle.

    

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2020 Nissan Sentra