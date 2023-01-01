Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota C-HR

70,980 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota C-HR

2020 Toyota C-HR

LIMITED BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS LANE ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota C-HR

LIMITED BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS LANE ASSIST

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 10325247
  2. 10325247
  3. 10325247
  4. 10325247
  5. 10325247
  6. 10325247
  7. 10325247
  8. 10325247
  9. 10325247
  10. 10325247
  11. 10325247
  12. 10325247
  13. 10325247
  14. 10325247
  15. 10325247
  16. 10325247
  17. 10325247
  18. 10325247
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325247
  • Stock #: 064645
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX5L1064645

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 70,980 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 TOYOTA C-HR LIMITED WITH 70,980 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, COLLISON AVOIDANCE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BRAKE HOLD, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Lane Departure Warning,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,ABS,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Brake Assist,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Rear ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2019 Subaru ASCENT T...
 85,133 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 SV...
 85,617 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Cou...
 89,393 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory