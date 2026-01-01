$CALL+ GST
2020 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2020 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19" Alloy, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tires: 235/55R19. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Additional Features
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403-256-4960