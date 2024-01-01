$33,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Stock # 20509
- Mileage 109,035 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Sienna LE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, back-up camera, automatic headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, Bluetooth, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY, an amazing sound system, keyless entry, forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
