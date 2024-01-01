Menu
This Toyota Sienna LE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, back-up camera, automatic headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, Bluetooth, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY, an amazing sound system, keyless entry, forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and much more!!

2020 Toyota Sienna

109,035 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

LE

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,035KM
Used
VIN 5TDKZ3DCXLS034257

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Stock # 20509
  Mileage 109,035 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Sienna LE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, back-up camera, automatic headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, Bluetooth, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY, an amazing sound system, keyless entry, forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and much more!!

Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, Power Third Passenger Door, ABS, Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season, Wheel Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Fourth Passenger Do...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Toyota Sienna