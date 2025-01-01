Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2021 AUDI A6 PROGRESSIV 45 QUATTRO WITH AWD AND 49724 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, LANE ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, SUNROOF, AUTO STOP/START, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2021 Audi A6

49,724 KM

Details Description Features

$36,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Audi A6

Sedan Progressiv NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES

Watch This Vehicle
13191764

2021 Audi A6

Sedan Progressiv NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 13191764
  2. 13191764
  3. 13191764
  4. 13191764
  5. 13191764
  6. 13191764
  7. 13191764
  8. 13191764
  9. 13191764
  10. 13191764
  11. 13191764
  12. 13191764
  13. 13191764
  14. 13191764
  15. 13191764
  16. 13191764
  17. 13191764
  18. 13191764
  19. 13191764
  20. 13191764
  21. 13191764
Contact Seller

$36,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,724KM
VIN WAUD3AF20MN072118

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 49,724 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 AUDI A6 PROGRESSIV 45 QUATTRO WITH AWD AND 49724 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, LANE ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, SUNROOF, AUTO STOP/START, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,Power Steering,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,ABS,Tires - Rear Performance,All Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Lithium Ion Traction Battery,MP3 Capabilit...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Volvo XC60 T6 201,998 KM $8,988 + GST
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER 186,695 KM $19,988 + GST
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH 194,619 KM $12,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 Audi A6