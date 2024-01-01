$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rich Garnet Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 70,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave features the following options: Wireless Charging, Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with premium Pearl Nickel finish, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, and Transmission, 9-speed automatic. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
