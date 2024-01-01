2021 Chevrolet Malibu

Stabilitrak

Manual

SAFETY

WINDSHIELD

Visors

body-colour

MIRRORS

ENGINE

fuel door

brakes

Rear console

headlamps

Interior

steering column

Assist handle

Door Locks

SEATS

Lighting

LED

AUXILIARY

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

front passenger

manual-folding

Seat

4-wheel disc

Axle

Electric

Tire

Mirror

tilt and telescopic

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

12-Volt

Separate

Audio system feature

outside heated power-adjustable

rear child security

3-spoke

front passenger 6-way manual

inside rearview manual day/night

halogen

10 total

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

rear-window

spare

heated driver and front passenger

TAIL LAMPS

display

high-performance

Wheel

acoustic

parking

Fuelling system

capless

laminated

road emergency

covered

Engine control

stop-start system

cabin

monochromatic display

interior overhead courtesy lamp

switchable

driver and front passenger seatbacks

rear 60/40 split-folding

8-way power driver

outside

Trunk latch

manual release

Vent

Warning indicator

front passenger seat belt

push open

Headlamp control

automatic on and off

T125/80R16

5.10 final drive ratio

Brake lining

noise and dust performance

Brake rotors

Duralife

Braking control

ECM grade

front MacPherson strut

rear 4-link

independent

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

for child restraint seats

16 (40.6 cm) steel

side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

8 diagonal LCD touch screen

1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm

184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)

dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features