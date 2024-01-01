Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

127,495 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT | CARPLAY | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | $0 DOWN

11927747

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT | CARPLAY | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,495KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST9MF049323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,495 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
antenna
Driver Information Centre
Rear Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
map pockets
Keyless Start
Air filter
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Trunk cargo anchors
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Rear seat armrest with cup holders

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Tool Kit

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
brake
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)
Rear seat reminder
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Temperature Display
Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Manual
SAFETY
WINDSHIELD
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
fuel door
brakes
Rear console
headlamps
Interior
steering column
Assist handle
Door Locks
SEATS
Lighting
LED
AUXILIARY
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Axle
Electric
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
Separate
Audio system feature
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
3-spoke
front passenger 6-way manual
inside rearview manual day/night
halogen
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
spare
heated driver and front passenger
TAIL LAMPS
display
high-performance
Wheel
acoustic
parking
Fuelling system
capless
laminated
road emergency
covered
Engine control
stop-start system
cabin
monochromatic display
interior overhead courtesy lamp
switchable
driver and front passenger seatbacks
rear 60/40 split-folding
8-way power driver
outside
Trunk latch
manual release
Vent
Warning indicator
front passenger seat belt
push open
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
T125/80R16
5.10 final drive ratio
Brake lining
noise and dust performance
Brake rotors
Duralife
Braking control
ECM grade
front MacPherson strut
rear 4-link
independent
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
for child restraint seats
16 (40.6 cm) steel
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
8 diagonal LCD touch screen
1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm
184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2021 Chevrolet Malibu