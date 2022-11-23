Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

100,000 KM

Details

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9413146
  • Stock #: 20063
  • VIN: KL79MRSL6MB113868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20063
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Chevrolet Trailblazer LT comes loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 1.3L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, fog lights, heated black leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with push start ignition, power sunroof, cruise control, premium sound system, parking camera, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Mitigation, lane Keep Assist, automatic high beam, parking sensors and much more!!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD), Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Parking Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Lane Keeping Assist, Tir...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

