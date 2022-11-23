$28,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9413146
- Stock #: 20063
- VIN: KL79MRSL6MB113868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20063
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Chevrolet Trailblazer LT comes loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 1.3L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, fog lights, heated black leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with push start ignition, power sunroof, cruise control, premium sound system, parking camera, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Mitigation, lane Keep Assist, automatic high beam, parking sensors and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.