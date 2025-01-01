$21,988+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford Escape
SE
2021 Ford Escape
SE
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$21,988
+ GST
Used
66,215KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G62MUA21295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 66,215 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
[""]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary
2011 Ford F-150 |DEMO SALE! 228,535 KM $10,988 + GST
2012 Infiniti EX35 | DEMO SPECIAL! 140,862 KM $10,988 + GST
2021 Ford Escape SE 66,215 KM $21,988 + GST
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GT Motor Sports Calgary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
403-402-XXXX(click to show)
$21,988
+ GST>
GT Motor Sports Calgary
403-402-2015
2021 Ford Escape