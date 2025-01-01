Menu
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB

2021 Ford Escape

66,215 KM

Details Features

$21,988

+ GST
2021 Ford Escape

SE

13317914

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$21,988

+ GST

Used
66,215KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G62MUA21295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
$21,988

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2021 Ford Escape