$22,998+ GST
2021 Honda Civic
Sport
2021 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
Certified
$22,998
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,610 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Honda Civic Sport is a standout compact car representing the final year of the popular 10th generation. It perfectly blends sporty styling with daily practicality and reliability. Performance & Specs: Features a naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine making 158 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Fuel Economy: Highly efficient, averaging around 7.3L - 8.2L / 100km depending on the transmission and driving conditions. Key Features The Sport trim sits right in the sweet spot of the Civic lineup, offering aggressive styling without the heavy price tag of the Type R:Exterior: 18-inch dark alloy wheels, a distinct center-mounted exhaust (hatchback) or unique rear spoiler, and fog lights.Interior: Combination cloth and synthetic leather seating, metal sport pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and paddle shifters. Technology: 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus push-button start and remote engine start. Safety: The full Honda Sensing suite comes standard, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking.
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Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
Call: 403-764-6000
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