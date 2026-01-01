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<p>The 2021 Honda Civic Sport is a standout compact car representing the final year of the popular 10th generation. It perfectly blends sporty styling with daily practicality and ⁠reliability. Performance & Specs: Features a naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine making 158 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Fuel Economy: Highly efficient, averaging around 7.3L - 8.2L / 100km depending on the transmission and driving conditions. Key Features The Sport trim sits right in the sweet spot of the Civic lineup, offering aggressive styling without the heavy price tag of the Type R:Exterior: 18-inch dark alloy wheels, a distinct center-mounted exhaust (hatchback) or unique rear spoiler, and fog lights.Interior: Combination cloth and synthetic leather seating, metal sport pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and paddle shifters. Technology: 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus push-button start and remote engine start. Safety: The full Honda Sensing suite comes standard, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. </p><p><strong>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! <img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗></strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗> CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS<br><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅> Instant Approval: Apply Now at <a href=https://www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance rel=noopener>www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance</a><br><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅> All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!<br><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅> Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!</strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f527.svg alt=🔧> Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability<br><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f50d.svg alt=🔍> CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency<br><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4c4.svg alt=📄> Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you</strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4cd.svg alt=📍> Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9<br><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg alt=📞> Call: 403-764-6000</strong></p><p><strong>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</strong></p><p><strong>Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! <img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗><img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2728.svg alt=✨></strong></p>

2021 Honda Civic

139,610 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14232713

2021 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,998

+ GST

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Used
139,610KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F84MH008308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,610 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Honda Civic Sport is a standout compact car representing the final year of the popular 10th generation. It perfectly blends sporty styling with daily practicality and ⁠reliability. Performance & Specs: Features a naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine making 158 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Fuel Economy: Highly efficient, averaging around 7.3L - 8.2L / 100km depending on the transmission and driving conditions. Key Features The Sport trim sits right in the sweet spot of the Civic lineup, offering aggressive styling without the heavy price tag of the Type R:Exterior: 18-inch dark alloy wheels, a distinct center-mounted exhaust (hatchback) or unique rear spoiler, and fog lights.Interior: Combination cloth and synthetic leather seating, metal sport pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and paddle shifters. Technology: 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus push-button start and remote engine start. Safety: The full Honda Sensing suite comes standard, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. 

Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! 

 CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
 Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
 All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
 Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!

 Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
 CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
 Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you

 Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
 Call: 403-764-6000

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

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403-764-6000

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$22,998

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Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2021 Honda Civic