Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai Elantra

29,110 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech pkg

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11208947
  2. 11208947
  3. 11208947
  4. 11208947
  5. 11208947
  6. 11208947
  7. 11208947
  8. 11208947
  9. 11208947
  10. 11208947
  11. 11208947
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1MU165330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J23304A
  • Mileage 29,110 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 RAM 1500 ST 136,981 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech pkg for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech pkg 29,110 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 111,800 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra