2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20410
- Mileage 37,801 KM
This TOP MODEL ONE OWNER Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable DRIVE & TERRAIN modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, premium QUILTED heated / cooled power leather seats, Heads Up Display, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, wireless SMARTPHONE charging pad, Blind Spot Detection system, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, heated steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Warning with mitigation and much more!!!
