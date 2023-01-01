Menu
This TOP MODEL ONE OWNER Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable DRIVE & TERRAIN modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, premium QUILTED heated / cooled power leather seats, Heads Up Display, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, wireless SMARTPHONE charging pad, Blind Spot Detection system, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, heated steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Warning with mitigation and much more!!!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

37,801 KM

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

37,801KM
Used
VIN 5NMS5DAL5MH332368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20410
  • Mileage 37,801 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL ONE OWNER Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable DRIVE & TERRAIN modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, premium QUILTED heated / cooled power leather seats, Heads Up Display, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, wireless SMARTPHONE charging pad, Blind Spot Detection system, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, heated steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Warning with mitigation and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

OBSIDIAN BLACK NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, TWILIGHT BLACK, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Aluminum Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

