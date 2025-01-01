$49,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HST LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER VENTILATED SEAT
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HST LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER VENTILATED SEAT
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$49,988
+ GST
Used
116,864KM
VIN SALWS2RU4MA755926
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 116,864 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HST V6 WITH AWD AND 116864 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, COLLISION AVOIDANCE AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Suspension,Turbo/Supercharged,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Lithium Ion Traction Battery,Air Suspension,Air Suspension,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,Temporary Spare Tire,ABS,Active Suspension,Brake Assist,D...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$49,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2021 Land Rover Range Rover