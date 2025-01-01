Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HST V6 WITH AWD AND 116864 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, COLLISION AVOIDANCE AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

116,864 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER VENTILATED SEAT

Watch This Vehicle
13113260

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER VENTILATED SEAT

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 13113260
  2. 13113260
  3. 13113260
  4. 13113260
  5. 13113260
  6. 13113260
  7. 13113260
  8. 13113260
  9. 13113260
  10. 13113260
  11. 13113260
  12. 13113260
  13. 13113260
  14. 13113260
  15. 13113260
  16. 13113260
  17. 13113260
  18. 13113260
  19. 13113260
  20. 13113260
  21. 13113260
  22. 13113260
  23. 13113260
Contact Seller

$49,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,864KM
VIN SALWS2RU4MA755926

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 116,864 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HST V6 WITH AWD AND 116864 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, COLLISION AVOIDANCE AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Suspension,Turbo/Supercharged,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Lithium Ion Traction Battery,Air Suspension,Air Suspension,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,Temporary Spare Tire,ABS,Active Suspension,Brake Assist,D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER VENTILATED SEAT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER VENTILATED SEAT 116,864 KM $49,988 + GST
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES AUTO STOP/START for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Honda CR-V Touring LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES AUTO STOP/START 84,397 KM $27,988 + GST
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED MIRRORS DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED MIRRORS DRIVE MODES 49,988 KM $36,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 Land Rover Range Rover