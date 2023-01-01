$43,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus NX
F SPORT w/ TURBOCHARGED / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$43,990
- Listing ID: 10633662
- Stock #: 20385
- VIN: JTJJARDZ7M2248557
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20385
- Mileage 61,352 KM
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Lexus NX300 F SPORT comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, F SPORT adds: F SPORT tuned suspension / sport heated steering wheel / aluminum pedals / exterior sport appearance additions / 18-inch alloy wheels, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, power sunroof, enhanced LED daytime running lights, PREMIUM TRIPLE LED headlights, parking camera, 8-inch display with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, push start ignition, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
