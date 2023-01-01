Menu
2021 Lexus NX

61,352 KM

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

F SPORT w/ TURBOCHARGED / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
  • Stock #: 20385
  • VIN: JTJJARDZ7M2248557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 61,352 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Lexus NX300 F SPORT comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, F SPORT adds: F SPORT tuned suspension / sport heated steering wheel / aluminum pedals / exterior sport appearance additions / 18-inch alloy wheels, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, power sunroof, enhanced LED daytime running lights, PREMIUM TRIPLE LED headlights, parking camera, 8-inch display with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, push start ignition, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged, Brake Assist, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Front All-Season, Privacy Glass, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Tires - Rear All-Season, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Wheel Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mir...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

