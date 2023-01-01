Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

39,473 KM

Details Description Features

$133,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$133,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT AMG GT 53

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT AMG GT 53

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

  1. 10024224
  2. 10024224
  3. 10024224
  4. 10024224
  5. 10024224
  6. 10024224
  7. 10024224
  8. 10024224
  9. 10024224
  10. 10024224
  11. 10024224
  12. 10024224
  13. 10024224
  14. 10024224
  15. 10024224
  16. 10024224
  17. 10024224
  18. 10024224
  19. 10024224
  20. 10024224
Contact Seller

$133,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,473KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10024224
  • Stock #: 038972
  • VIN: W1K7X6BB5MA038972

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 038972
  • Mileage 39,473 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Turbo/Supercharged
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stampede Auto

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 185,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 Outdoo...
 188,550 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SV
 194,209 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Stampede Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

Call Dealer

403-888-XXXX

(click to show)

403-888-8174

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory