2021 MINI 5 Door

<p>2021 Mini Cooper S 5-Door Manual - Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this one owner accident free 5-Door S that has only 53,167 kms and comes fully certified and serviced including brand new All Weather Tires and the balance of the factory warranty until June 16/2025, powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to an 6-Speed Manual Transmission with MINI Driving Modes Green Eco Engine Auto Start-Stop option for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with the Technology Package with Navigation System Professional XL, Voice Control, MINI Connected Drive Services w/Remote Services & Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Rain Sensing Wipers, MINI Boost Sound System w/USB Connect/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Light Package w/ LED Fog lights, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control w/Braking Function, Cold Weather Package, Storage Compartment Package, 16 Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Moonwalk Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats with Center Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the new All Weather Tires & MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new nicely equipped Mini S 5-Door and save thousands off the price of new, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $31,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at<strong>www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY</strong> &<strong>https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/</strong> BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #5DMG21.</p>

2021 MINI 5 Door

53,167 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 MINI 5 Door

Cooper S

2021 MINI 5 Door

Cooper S

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,167KM
Used
VIN WMWXU9C04M2N06652

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5DMG21
  • Mileage 53,167 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2021 MINI 5 Door