$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 MINI 5 Door
Cooper S
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5DMG21
- Mileage 53,167 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mini Cooper S 5-Door Manual - Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this one owner accident free 5-Door S that has only 53,167 kms and comes fully certified and serviced including brand new All Weather Tires and the balance of the factory warranty until June 16/2025, powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to an 6-Speed Manual Transmission with MINI Driving Modes Green Eco Engine Auto Start-Stop option for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with the Technology Package with Navigation System Professional XL, Voice Control, MINI Connected Drive Services w/Remote Services & Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Rain Sensing Wipers, MINI Boost Sound System w/USB Connect/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Light Package w/ LED Fog lights, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control w/Braking Function, Cold Weather Package, Storage Compartment Package, 16" Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Moonwalk Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats with Center Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the new All Weather Tires & MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new nicely equipped Mini S 5-Door and save thousands off the price of new, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $31,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page atwww.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY &https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #5DMG21.
