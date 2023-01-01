Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Rogue

42,036 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

S w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

S w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10618902
  2. 10618902
  3. 10618902
  4. 10618902
  5. 10618902
  6. 10618902
  7. 10618902
  8. 10618902
  9. 10618902
  10. 10618902
  11. 10618902
  12. 10618902
Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10618902
  • Stock #: 20368
  • VIN: 5N1AT3AB5MC703008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20368
  • Mileage 42,036 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Rogue comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDOID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, heated seats, parking camera, heated steering wheel, parking sensors, push start ignition, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection system and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive, Driver Monitoring, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Tires - Rear All-Season, Multi-Zone A/C, Satellite Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Parking Aid, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Mirror(s), Daytime Runn...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 113,563 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 80,286 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 100t...
 68,070 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory