This Nissan Rogue SV comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, factory remote starter, keyless entry with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated premium cloth seats with power drivers seat, premium sound system, PANORAMIC sunroof, heated steering wheel, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Lane Departure Mitigation, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera, Blind Spot Detection system, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning and much more!!!

2021 Nissan Rogue

129,966 KM

Details

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

129,966KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3BB0MC743057

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20560
  • Mileage 129,966 KM

This Nissan Rogue SV comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, factory remote starter, keyless entry with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated premium cloth seats with power drivers seat, premium sound system, PANORAMIC sunroof, heated steering wheel, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Lane Departure Mitigation, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera, Blind Spot Detection system, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning and much more!!!

All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Defrost, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Privacy Glass, Automatic Highbeams, Stability Control, Rear Side Air Bag, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tires - Rear All-Season, A/C, T...

