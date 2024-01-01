$28,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry
SE w/ AUTOMATIC
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 20456
- Mileage 85,673 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Toyota Camry SE comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.5L motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, LED headlights, heated premium cloth / leather seats, power drivers seat, alloy wheels, parking camera, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, automatic climate control, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Dynamic Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Assist, automatic high beams and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
