Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency (Certain vehicles may be forced to include (YK9) Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management. See dealer for details. Includes (N10) dual exhaust.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, and USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,830 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand Dune Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 43,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency (Certain vehicles may be forced to include (YK9) Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management. See dealer for details. Includes (N10) dual exhaust.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, and USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Premium for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Cadillac SRX Premium 148,635 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS 4,223 KM $26,020 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500