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2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
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+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.) (STD), Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents, and Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle. Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
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