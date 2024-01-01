$42,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
HYBRID ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / LEATHER / NAVI
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20488
- Mileage 37,495 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP MODEL Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYYBRID comes fully loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED HYBRID motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable TERRAIN MODES, remote SMART parking assist, premium projector LED headlights, 10.25-inch colour touch-screen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 360-degree parking camera, premium BOSE sound system, heated rear seats, alloy wheels, SMART power liftgate, PANORAMIC ROOF, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Blind Spot CAMERA, parking sensors, Forward Collision Warning & Mitigation, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Follow Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
