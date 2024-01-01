Menu
This TOP MODEL Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYYBRID comes fully loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED HYBRID motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable TERRAIN MODES, remote SMART parking assist, premium projector LED headlights, 10.25-inch colour touch-screen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 360-degree parking camera, premium BOSE sound system, heated rear seats, alloy wheels, SMART power liftgate, PANORAMIC ROOF, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Blind Spot CAMERA, parking sensors, Forward Collision Warning & Mitigation, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Follow Assist and much more!!!

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

37,495 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

HYBRID ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / LEATHER / NAVI

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

HYBRID ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / LEATHER / NAVI

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,495KM
Used
VIN KM8JCCA13NU018766

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20488
  • Mileage 37,495 KM

This TOP MODEL Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYYBRID comes fully loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED HYBRID motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable TERRAIN MODES, remote SMART parking assist, premium projector LED headlights, 10.25-inch colour touch-screen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 360-degree parking camera, premium BOSE sound system, heated rear seats, alloy wheels, SMART power liftgate, PANORAMIC ROOF, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Blind Spot CAMERA, parking sensors, Forward Collision Warning & Mitigation, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Follow Assist and much more!!!

BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Po...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid